×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Gold on track for fifth weekly loss

Spot gold rises 0.2% but fears of aggressive US rate hikes weigh on demand

15 July 2022 - 08:12 Bharat Gautam
Picture: 123RF/RONNARONG THANUTHATTAPHONG
Picture: 123RF/RONNARONG THANUTHATTAPHONG

Gold inched higher on Friday, as the dollar rally eased, though the greenback’s remarkable performance overall and fears of aggressive US interest rate hikes weighed on demand for bullion and set prices for a fifth straight weekly loss.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,713.04/oz at 2.52am GMT, but has lost 1.6% so far this week. US gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,712.10.

“Gold has wilted in the face of a stronger US dollar this week, but appears to be trying to form a temporary base ahead of $1,700. That said, it is displaying no signs of meaningful upside momentum with rallies limited to the $1,750 region,” Oanda senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

The dollar edged off recent 20-year highs, easing some pressure on demand for greenback-priced gold among overseas investors, after sending bullion more than 2% lower on Thursday.

“In the bigger technical picture, gold still looks vulnerable, with risks skewed to the downside,” Halley said.

Two of the US Federal Reserve’s most hawkish policymakers said on Thursday they favoured another 75 basis point interest rate increase at the central bank’s policy meeting this month, not the bigger rate hike traders had raced to price in after a report on Wednesday showed inflation was accelerating. Higher interest rates and bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields edged lower on Friday, buoying gold. “Investment demand for gold is weakening,” ANZ Research said in a note, adding that gold will remain under pressure from expectations of a large Fed rate hike.

Spot silver dipped 0.1% to $18.36/oz, but has fallen about 4.9% in what could be its seventh straight weekly loss. Platinum gained 0.5% to $847.36. It has dropped about 5.5% this week, the most in three months. Palladium rose 0.8% to $1,911.45, but lost about 12.4% this week, the most since last November.

Reuters

Mining production shrinks for fourth consecutive month

Gold, coal and manganese ore dragged down output in May, but the 7.8% year-on-year fall was smaller than forecast
Economy
19 hours ago

Inside Chris Griffith’s great gold gamble

Gold Fields $7bn tilt for Toronto-listed Yamana Gold came like a bolt from the blue in May. Despite initial scepticism, there has been some shift in ...
Features
1 day ago

Sanctions starve Russian gold miner Petropavlovsk of funds

Russian producer to file for administration after funds dry up and its share price crashes 90% in London
Companies
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand weaken further as bets ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Industrial metal prices take a dip
Markets
3.
Oil price falls below $100 a barrel for second ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
5.
Global markets in buoyant mood after Fed decision
Markets

Related Articles

Pan African Resources produces most gold yet

Companies / Mining

Gold steadies as economists expect accelerated US CPI

Markets

Strong dollar and looming rate hikes weigh on gold

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.