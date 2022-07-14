×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Industrial metal prices take a dip

Business Day TV speaks to investment analyst at Anchor Capital, Seleho Tsatsi

14 July 2022 - 22:36
Picture: 123RF/SCANRAIL
Picture: 123RF/SCANRAIL

Prices of industrial metals have been on the decline of late, and with copper leading the losses some analysts have turned bearish on the metal. Business Day TV discussed the price dynamics with investment analyst at Anchor Capital, Seleho Tsatsi.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Energy emergency faces political inertia

Michael Avery is joined by Dr Miriam Altman, Joanne Yawitch and Clyde Mallinson
Companies
7 hours ago

WATCH: Retail sales in May well below expectations

Business Day TV talks to RMB Economist Siobhan Redford
Economy
1 day ago

WATCH: Energy emergency poses risk to rule of law

Michael Avery is joined by Mark Swilling, Joanne Bate and Thabo Molekoa
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Redefine embarks on investor roadshow

Business Day TV talks to Redefine CFO Ntobeko Nyawo
Companies
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: US inflation puts JSE in a spin
Markets
2.
JSE looks set to join mostly positive Asian ...
Markets
3.
Gold falls after red-hot US inflation ignites ...
Markets
4.
Oil slips as investors focus on white hot US ...
Markets
5.
Asian shares battered after traders fret about ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.