Business Day TV talks to Nesi Chetty from Stanlib
This is particularly helpful in understanding how economics and policy will affect markets this year
Business Day TV spoke to Reuben Maleka, GM of the Public Servants Association
Ruling party ditched idea at national conference after pressure from fund managers and administrators
Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Business Day TV talks to RMB Economist Siobhan Redford
Demand for SA coal and changes to Regulation 28 encourage a shift from energy plant construction
The move makes North Korea only the third country after Russia and Syria to recognise the Donetsk and Luhansk regions
Efficiency of movement and thought, effective execution and discipline should see them through, but nothing in rugby is certain
Dr Erica de Greef, co-founder of the African Fashion Research Institute, discusses her recent publications and her work as a decolonial fashion activist
The JSE weakened while the rand hovered around October 2020 lows after the US reported worse-than-expected inflation data on Wednesday, further fuelling concern that the Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive stance on taming rising prices.
The euro dropped below parity to the dollar for the first time in almost two decades on the news, with growing concern about rising recession risks in the euro area continuing to batter the single currency...
MARKET WRAP: US inflation puts JSE in a spin
Rand recovers a little ground against the dollar while the euro falls below dollar parity for the first time in almost 20 years
