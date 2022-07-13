×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

MARKET WRAP: US inflation puts JSE in a spin

Rand recovers a little ground against the dollar while the euro falls below dollar parity for the first time in almost 20 years

BL Premium
13 July 2022 - 19:43 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE weakened while the rand hovered around October 2020 lows after the US reported worse-than-expected inflation data on Wednesday, further fuelling concern that the Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive stance on taming rising prices.

The euro dropped below parity to the dollar for the first time in almost two decades on the news, with growing concern about rising recession risks in the euro area continuing to batter the single currency...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.