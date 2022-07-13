×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

JSE faces mostly positive Asian markets ahead of US inflation data

Oil has dipped below $100 a barrel and the rand is back below R17/$, with a major risk of high US consumer inflation

13 July 2022 - 07:06 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

The JSE looks set to open to positive Asian markets on Wednesday morning, with the rand hovering around R17/$, amid intense focus on US inflation numbers later.

US consumer inflation is expected to accelerate to 8.8% year-on-year in June from 8.6% in the previous month, but there are hopes that price pressures are peaking. Any miss on market expectations should prompt a significant market reaction, something that may subdue trade ahead of the release at 2.30pm SA time.

There was some positive news in terms of falling oil prices and a slightly recovering rand, with analysts citing recession fears for oil’s fall back below $100 a barrel on Tuesday.

Also a factor is China’s growing Covid-19 case numbers, but meanwhile, the physical oil market itself remains tight, said National Australia Bank (NAB) economics director Tapas Strickland in a note.

In morning trade, the Hang Seng was up 0.75%, Japan’s Nikkei 0.52% and the Shanghai Composite 0.36%.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via the Naspers stable, was flat.

Gold was little changed at $1,726.69/oz and platinum was flat at $843.50. Brent crude had gained 0.4% to $99.46 a barrel.

The rand was oscillating between R16.99/$ and R17/$.

The local corporate calendar is bare on Wednesday, while retail sales numbers for May are due later. Retail sales growth is expected to have moderated from April’s 3.4% year-on-year growth, with consumer’s disposable income coming under some pressure from higher interest rates and inflation, notably for food and energy.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Market data — July 12 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
11 hours ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Ashraf Mohamed from Cornerpiece Capital and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton
Companies
11 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
Markets
11 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE pares losses ahead of US ...
Markets
2.
Strong dollar and looming rate hikes weigh on gold
Markets
3.
Gold steadies as economists expect accelerated US ...
Markets
4.
JSE faces mostly positive Asian markets ahead of ...
Markets
5.
Oil edges higher while US inflation accelerates
Markets

Related Articles

Gold at a nine-month low on dollar strength

Markets

Euro edges ever closer to dollar parity

Markets

Asian stocks fall to lowest level in two years

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.