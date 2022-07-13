Asian stocks took back some of their recent losses, while the euro hovered just above parity against the dollar
The JSE looks set to open to positive Asian markets on Wednesday morning, with the rand hovering around R17/$, amid intense focus on US inflation numbers later.
US consumer inflation is expected to accelerate to 8.8% year-on-year in June from 8.6% in the previous month, but there are hopes that price pressures are peaking. Any miss on market expectations should prompt a significant market reaction, something that may subdue trade ahead of the release at 2.30pm SA time.
There was some positive news in terms of falling oil prices and a slightly recovering rand, with analysts citing recession fears for oil’s fall back below $100 a barrel on Tuesday.
Also a factor is China’s growing Covid-19 case numbers, but meanwhile, the physical oil market itself remains tight, said National Australia Bank (NAB) economics director Tapas Strickland in a note.
In morning trade, the Hang Seng was up 0.75%, Japan’s Nikkei 0.52% and the Shanghai Composite 0.36%.
Tencent, which influences the JSE via the Naspers stable, was flat.
Gold was little changed at $1,726.69/oz and platinum was flat at $843.50. Brent crude had gained 0.4% to $99.46 a barrel.
The rand was oscillating between R16.99/$ and R17/$.
The local corporate calendar is bare on Wednesday, while retail sales numbers for May are due later. Retail sales growth is expected to have moderated from April’s 3.4% year-on-year growth, with consumer’s disposable income coming under some pressure from higher interest rates and inflation, notably for food and energy.
gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za
JSE faces mostly positive Asian markets ahead of US inflation data
Oil has dipped below $100 a barrel and the rand is back below R17/$, with a major risk of high US consumer inflation
gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za
