Gold steadies as economists expect accelerated US CPI

The coming CPI data may confirm expectations for a ‘jumbo’ 75 bps interest rate hike by the US Fed

13 July 2022 - 07:46 Bharat Gautam
Picture: 123RF/PHAWAT KHOMMAI/FILE PHOTO
Bengaluru — Gold prices steadied near a more than nine-month low on Wednesday, as cautious investors awaited monthly US inflation data for cues on the road ahead for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,727.89 an ounce at 2.39am GMT, after dropping to its lowest level since late September at $1,722.30 earlier. US gold futures were flat at $1,725.30.

“Traders are teetering on the edge of their seats ahead of US CPI”, and currency and gold investors are probably executing on a need-only basis, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the US labour department’s June Consumer Price Index (CPI), due later in the day, to have accelerated on both a monthly and annual basis, by 1.1% and 8.8%, respectively. Barring a major surprise, the CPI data could coalesce investors’ expectations for a 75-basis-point (bps) interest rate hike by the Fed later this month, as the US central bank seeks to rein in inflation.

With the market convinced the Fed will go with the jumbo hike at its July meeting, it feels like long positions in gold are still swimming upstream, but data showing inflation has peaked could mitigate rate-hike pressure and gold should catch a small flyer, Innes said.

Though gold is seen as an inflation hedge, higher rates draw investors away from bullion, which bears no interest.

The dollar held near 20-year highs, continuing to make greenback-priced gold less attractive for buyers holding other currencies. Benchmark US 10-year treasury yields rose, decreasing the appeal of non-yielding gold.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), said its holdings fell 0.17% to 1,021.53 tonnes on Tuesday from 1,023.27 tonnes on Monday.

Spot silver firmed 0.4% to $18.97 an ounce, platinum was flat at $845.51 and palladium gained 0.2% to $2,031.06.

Reuters

