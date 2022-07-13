Gold steadies as economists expect accelerated US CPI

Asian stocks took back some of their recent losses, while the euro hovered just above parity against the dollar
Electricity issue requires clear and decisive leadership, and a willingness to do things differently, writes Geordin Hill-Lewis
Parliament’s home affairs committee has dealt with most of the contentious issues
As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis
Extension could allow for the saving 250 permanent and 4,300 seasonal jobs that are on the line
Further upward pressure on production costs could kick in if the Reserve Bank hikes interest rates quicker than expected
Demand for SA coal and changes to Regulation 28 encourage a shift from energy plant construction
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife fled to the capital city of Male, bringing an end to two decades of Rajapaksa clan rule
Jacques Nienaber makes 11 changes to team to meet Wales in Cape Town
The study of global warming through sound has boomed in recent years
Bengaluru — Gold prices steadied near a more than nine-month low on Wednesday, as cautious investors awaited monthly US inflation data for cues on the road ahead for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,727.89 an ounce at 2.39am GMT, after dropping to its lowest level since late September at $1,722.30 earlier. US gold futures were flat at $1,725.30.
“Traders are teetering on the edge of their seats ahead of US CPI”, and currency and gold investors are probably executing on a need-only basis, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the US labour department’s June Consumer Price Index (CPI), due later in the day, to have accelerated on both a monthly and annual basis, by 1.1% and 8.8%, respectively. Barring a major surprise, the CPI data could coalesce investors’ expectations for a 75-basis-point (bps) interest rate hike by the Fed later this month, as the US central bank seeks to rein in inflation.
With the market convinced the Fed will go with the jumbo hike at its July meeting, it feels like long positions in gold are still swimming upstream, but data showing inflation has peaked could mitigate rate-hike pressure and gold should catch a small flyer, Innes said.
Though gold is seen as an inflation hedge, higher rates draw investors away from bullion, which bears no interest.
The dollar held near 20-year highs, continuing to make greenback-priced gold less attractive for buyers holding other currencies. Benchmark US 10-year treasury yields rose, decreasing the appeal of non-yielding gold.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), said its holdings fell 0.17% to 1,021.53 tonnes on Tuesday from 1,023.27 tonnes on Monday.
Spot silver firmed 0.4% to $18.97 an ounce, platinum was flat at $845.51 and palladium gained 0.2% to $2,031.06.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold steadies as economists expect accelerated US CPI
The coming CPI data may confirm expectations for a ‘jumbo’ 75 bps interest rate hike by the US Fed
Bengaluru — Gold prices steadied near a more than nine-month low on Wednesday, as cautious investors awaited monthly US inflation data for cues on the road ahead for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,727.89 an ounce at 2.39am GMT, after dropping to its lowest level since late September at $1,722.30 earlier. US gold futures were flat at $1,725.30.
“Traders are teetering on the edge of their seats ahead of US CPI”, and currency and gold investors are probably executing on a need-only basis, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the US labour department’s June Consumer Price Index (CPI), due later in the day, to have accelerated on both a monthly and annual basis, by 1.1% and 8.8%, respectively. Barring a major surprise, the CPI data could coalesce investors’ expectations for a 75-basis-point (bps) interest rate hike by the Fed later this month, as the US central bank seeks to rein in inflation.
With the market convinced the Fed will go with the jumbo hike at its July meeting, it feels like long positions in gold are still swimming upstream, but data showing inflation has peaked could mitigate rate-hike pressure and gold should catch a small flyer, Innes said.
Though gold is seen as an inflation hedge, higher rates draw investors away from bullion, which bears no interest.
The dollar held near 20-year highs, continuing to make greenback-priced gold less attractive for buyers holding other currencies. Benchmark US 10-year treasury yields rose, decreasing the appeal of non-yielding gold.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), said its holdings fell 0.17% to 1,021.53 tonnes on Tuesday from 1,023.27 tonnes on Monday.
Spot silver firmed 0.4% to $18.97 an ounce, platinum was flat at $845.51 and palladium gained 0.2% to $2,031.06.
Reuters
Strong dollar and looming rate hikes weigh on gold
Gold falls on strengthened dollar, threat of big Fed rate hike
Gold at a nine-month low on dollar strength
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.