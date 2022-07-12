Market data including bonds and fuel prices
A diesel shortage or price spike could trigger another insurrection
The Electoral Amendment Bill is almost ready and the next stage will be to consider a reworked bill that includes amendments already agreed upon
As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis
Quellaveco will increase South American country’s copper production by 10%
Further upward pressure on production costs could kick in if the Reserve Bank hikes interest rates quicker than expected
Demand for SA coal and changes to Regulation 28 encourage a shift from energy plant construction
Vladimir Putin to meet Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran in his second foreign trip since invasion of Ukraine
Jacques Nienaber makes 11 changes to team to meet Wales in Cape Town
Dream Invisible Connections, presented by Strauss & Co, present the next of a series of educational, informative and thought-provoking exhibitions
Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
