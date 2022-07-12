Oil falls as new Covid curbs in China trim demand outlook

US dollar stifles demand for bullion
Quarterly statistics show the police are not adequately coping with the tidal wave of crime
Business Day TV talks to Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia
As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis
Miner says investment in 10MW of emergency power generation has paid off
Elevated production and input costs, infrastructure bottlenecks, as well as persistent electricity supply disruptions given as reasons for downward GDP revisions
Demand for SA coal and changes to Regulation 28 encourage a shift from energy plant construction
Primatologist Barbie unveiled as part of toymaker’s Inspiring Women Series
Senegalese superstar, who won the last award in 2019, favoured to win again
A ‘learning journey’ was a positive first step in creating substantive changes to local food systems
Singapore — Oil prices fell on Tuesday as fresh Covid-19 curbs in China, the world’s biggest crude importer, and fears of a global economic slowdown weighed on the fuel demand outlook.
Brent crude futures for September fell $1.35, or 1.3%, to $105.75 a barrel by 3.05am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery was at $102.64 a barrel, down $1.45, or 1.4%.
“Growing fears of a recession and continued sluggish demand in China are pulling oil prices lower, though the current supply-demand balances remain precarious,” analysts from consultancy Eurasia Group said in a note.
A number of Chinese cities are adopting fresh Covid-19 curbs, from business halts to lockdowns, to rein in new infections as the infectious BA.5.2.1 subvariant has been detected in the country.
“While China may take a more targeted approach in trying to squash any outbreak, we will need to see how this plays out given the country’s Covid-zero policy,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodity research at ING.
“Overall, demand concerns are still driving price action. However, fundamentals are constructive, given the tight supply situation which is set to continue for at least the remainder of the year. As a result, we expect downside in prices will be limited,” Patterson said.
Western sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine have disrupted trade flows for crude and fuel. There have also been other curtailments of energy supply routes from Russia, a major supplier of oil, fuel and natural gas to Europe, that have traders and utilities on edge.
Worries of a disruption at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s system eased after a Russian court on Monday overturned an earlier ruling suspending operations at the pipeline for 30 days. However, traders and analysts remain fearful that Russia will suspend the pipeline, which carries oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea, potentially disrupting 1% of global crude supply.
Additionally, spare capacity at oil cartel Opec is running low with most of the producers pumping at maximum capacity. US President Joe Biden will make the case for greater oil production from Opec when he meets Gulf leaders in Saudi Arabia this week, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.
The Eurasia analysts said Saudi Arabia is not expected to add significant volumes in the near term, despite Biden’s impending visit, as Riyadh will prioritise its commitment to market management and keep spare capacity for emergency losses.
In the US, crude and fuel inventories were seen down last week, while distillate stockpiles likely rose, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil falls as new Covid curbs in China trim demand outlook
Singapore — Oil prices fell on Tuesday as fresh Covid-19 curbs in China, the world’s biggest crude importer, and fears of a global economic slowdown weighed on the fuel demand outlook.
Brent crude futures for September fell $1.35, or 1.3%, to $105.75 a barrel by 3.05am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery was at $102.64 a barrel, down $1.45, or 1.4%.
“Growing fears of a recession and continued sluggish demand in China are pulling oil prices lower, though the current supply-demand balances remain precarious,” analysts from consultancy Eurasia Group said in a note.
A number of Chinese cities are adopting fresh Covid-19 curbs, from business halts to lockdowns, to rein in new infections as the infectious BA.5.2.1 subvariant has been detected in the country.
“While China may take a more targeted approach in trying to squash any outbreak, we will need to see how this plays out given the country’s Covid-zero policy,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodity research at ING.
“Overall, demand concerns are still driving price action. However, fundamentals are constructive, given the tight supply situation which is set to continue for at least the remainder of the year. As a result, we expect downside in prices will be limited,” Patterson said.
Western sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine have disrupted trade flows for crude and fuel. There have also been other curtailments of energy supply routes from Russia, a major supplier of oil, fuel and natural gas to Europe, that have traders and utilities on edge.
Worries of a disruption at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s system eased after a Russian court on Monday overturned an earlier ruling suspending operations at the pipeline for 30 days. However, traders and analysts remain fearful that Russia will suspend the pipeline, which carries oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea, potentially disrupting 1% of global crude supply.
Additionally, spare capacity at oil cartel Opec is running low with most of the producers pumping at maximum capacity. US President Joe Biden will make the case for greater oil production from Opec when he meets Gulf leaders in Saudi Arabia this week, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.
The Eurasia analysts said Saudi Arabia is not expected to add significant volumes in the near term, despite Biden’s impending visit, as Riyadh will prioritise its commitment to market management and keep spare capacity for emergency losses.
In the US, crude and fuel inventories were seen down last week, while distillate stockpiles likely rose, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.
Reuters
JSE faces Asian market pressure on Tuesday as investors eye US inflation
Market data — July 11 2022
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Oil prices fall as markets brace for new mass Covid-19 testing in China
Oil slides on fears over recession and China’s Covid-19 curbs
Rand weakens above 17 per dollar amid US recession fears
Oil set for weekly loss as demand woes outweigh tight supply
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.