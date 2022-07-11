Rand breaches R17/$ as euro flirts with dollar parity

Investors continue to fret over prospects of global recession as interest rates continue to rise
When you see an ANC politician, run, they are not there to protect you
Police minister says attacks across townships in three provinces were not co-ordinated and not acts of terrorism
As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis
The buy-now-pay-later fintech company took a significant cut in valuation to raise funds for its US expansion
Treasury confident SA can avoid being placed on a list of countries that include Syria and Myanmar
The SA Citrus Growers Association vows to continue lobbying against the ‘restrictive legislation’
Speaker confirms president and prime minister to resign to pave way for unity government amid Sri Lanka’s worst crisis since independence
Unless the ICC introduces minimum rate fees, the Test format will be marginalised to the point of extinction outside the ‘big three’
Chef Besele Moses Moloi has been making major moves in the South African culinary scene
The rand broke above R17/$ for the first time since October 2020, with the euro weakening further to almost equal a dollar for the first time in about two decades as investors continue to rush to the perceived safe haven of the greenback.
The rand has lost more than 5% to the dollar so far this month as negative sentiment both on the local and international front have hammered emerging-market currencies...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Rand breaches R17/$ as euro flirts with dollar parity
The rand broke above R17/$ for the first time since October 2020, with the euro weakening further to almost equal a dollar for the first time in about two decades as investors continue to rush to the perceived safe haven of the greenback.
The rand has lost more than 5% to the dollar so far this month as negative sentiment both on the local and international front have hammered emerging-market currencies...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.