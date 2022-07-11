×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Oil prices fall as markets brace for new mass Covid-19 testing in China

The market was rattled by news that China had discovered its first case of an Omicron subvariant in Shanghai and a jump in new infections

11 July 2022 - 11:38 Noah Browning
Picture: 123RF/IONUTANSICA
Picture: 123RF/IONUTANSICA

London — Oil prices fell on Monday in volatile trade, reversing some gains from the previous session as markets braced for new mass Covid-19 testing in China potentially hitting demand, a concern that outweighed ongoing concerns about tight supply.

Brent crude futures fell $1.29, or 1.2%, to $105.73 at 09.00 GMT, after climbing 2.3% on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined by $1.78, or 1.7%, to $103.01, paring a 2% gain from Friday.

The market was rattled by news that China had discovered its first case of a highly transmissible Omicron subvariant in Shanghai and that new cases had jumped to 63 in the country’s largest city from 52 a day earlier.

“The market’s just responding to news flow and China has grabbed the most attention so far,” said Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar.

Traders were nervous that the discovery of the new subvariant and the highest number of daily new cases in Shanghai since May could lead to another round of mass testing, which would hurt fuel demand, he said.

“Net long positions in WTI crude futures are now at their lowest level since March 2020, when demand collapsed amid the initial outbreak of Covid-19. This is despite ongoing signs of tightness,” ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

The market remains jittery about plans by Western nations to cap Russian oil prices, with President Vladimir Putin warning further sanctions could lead to “catastrophic” consequences in the global energy market.

Questions also remain about how long more crude will flow from Kazakhstan via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. Supply has continued so far on the pipeline, which carries about 1% of global oil, even after it was ordered by a Russian court last week to suspend operations. 

Reuters

Asian shares mostly slide as investors await US inflation report

An upbeat June payrolls report already has the market wagering heavily on a 75 basis points rise from the Fed
Markets
6 hours ago

Gold treads water as rampant dollar suppresses demand

While bullion prices remain below $1,753/oz it seems a move down to $1,720 is on the cards, analyst says
Markets
6 hours ago

Oil slides on fears over recession and China’s Covid-19 curbs

Net long positions in WTI crude futures are now at their lowest level since March 2020, analyst says
Markets
6 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE faces Asian markets pressure on Monday after ...
Markets
2.
Oil slides on fears over recession and China’s ...
Markets
3.
Gold treads water as rampant dollar suppresses ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: Rand languishes around 21-month low ...
Markets
5.
Asian shares mostly slide as investors await US ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.