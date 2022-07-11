Oil prices fall as markets brace for new mass Covid-19 testing in China

The dollar rose to near a 20-year peak, dimming greenback-priced gold’s appeal
We are giving more power to AI algorithms to make decisions, but what happens if we lose control over these ‘smart’ technologies?
The former public protector has encouraged whistleblowers to name and shame the corrupt to protect SA’s ‘hard-won’ democracy
As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis
Binance traders in Iran continued to use their accounts as recently as September 2021, only losing access after the exchange tightened its anti-money laundering checks
Sales figures are expected to show growth in May, while mining remains beset by load-shedding and rail dysfunction
Cannabidiol group says government’s 20mg daily ceiling limitation may affect its global competitiveness and efficacy
Suspect Tetsuya Yamagami told police he believed Abe had promoted a religious group to which his mother made a huge donation and went bankrupt
The AG2R-Citroën rider tested positive on the eve of the start last Thursday, but his viral load was low enough for him to ride
When you can top a battery pack off in five or 10 minutes then it doesn't really matter too much what that range is
London — Oil prices fell on Monday in volatile trade, reversing some gains from the previous session as markets braced for new mass Covid-19 testing in China potentially hitting demand, a concern that outweighed ongoing concerns about tight supply.
Brent crude futures fell $1.29, or 1.2%, to $105.73 at 09.00 GMT, after climbing 2.3% on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined by $1.78, or 1.7%, to $103.01, paring a 2% gain from Friday.
The market was rattled by news that China had discovered its first case of a highly transmissible Omicron subvariant in Shanghai and that new cases had jumped to 63 in the country’s largest city from 52 a day earlier.
“The market’s just responding to news flow and China has grabbed the most attention so far,” said Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar.
Traders were nervous that the discovery of the new subvariant and the highest number of daily new cases in Shanghai since May could lead to another round of mass testing, which would hurt fuel demand, he said.
“Net long positions in WTI crude futures are now at their lowest level since March 2020, when demand collapsed amid the initial outbreak of Covid-19. This is despite ongoing signs of tightness,” ANZ Research analysts said in a note.
The market remains jittery about plans by Western nations to cap Russian oil prices, with President Vladimir Putin warning further sanctions could lead to “catastrophic” consequences in the global energy market.
Questions also remain about how long more crude will flow from Kazakhstan via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. Supply has continued so far on the pipeline, which carries about 1% of global oil, even after it was ordered by a Russian court last week to suspend operations.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil prices fall as markets brace for new mass Covid-19 testing in China
The market was rattled by news that China had discovered its first case of an Omicron subvariant in Shanghai and a jump in new infections
London — Oil prices fell on Monday in volatile trade, reversing some gains from the previous session as markets braced for new mass Covid-19 testing in China potentially hitting demand, a concern that outweighed ongoing concerns about tight supply.
Brent crude futures fell $1.29, or 1.2%, to $105.73 at 09.00 GMT, after climbing 2.3% on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined by $1.78, or 1.7%, to $103.01, paring a 2% gain from Friday.
The market was rattled by news that China had discovered its first case of a highly transmissible Omicron subvariant in Shanghai and that new cases had jumped to 63 in the country’s largest city from 52 a day earlier.
“The market’s just responding to news flow and China has grabbed the most attention so far,” said Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar.
Traders were nervous that the discovery of the new subvariant and the highest number of daily new cases in Shanghai since May could lead to another round of mass testing, which would hurt fuel demand, he said.
“Net long positions in WTI crude futures are now at their lowest level since March 2020, when demand collapsed amid the initial outbreak of Covid-19. This is despite ongoing signs of tightness,” ANZ Research analysts said in a note.
The market remains jittery about plans by Western nations to cap Russian oil prices, with President Vladimir Putin warning further sanctions could lead to “catastrophic” consequences in the global energy market.
Questions also remain about how long more crude will flow from Kazakhstan via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. Supply has continued so far on the pipeline, which carries about 1% of global oil, even after it was ordered by a Russian court last week to suspend operations.
Reuters
Asian shares mostly slide as investors await US inflation report
Gold treads water as rampant dollar suppresses demand
Oil slides on fears over recession and China’s Covid-19 curbs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.