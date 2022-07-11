×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE tracks global peers weaker, while rand breaches R17/$

Risks have shifted from inflation to global economic growth, while the recent uptick in China’s Covid-19 cases has added to concerns

BL Premium
11 July 2022 - 19:07 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE tracked global peers lower on Monday, while the rand breached the R17 per dollar level for the first time since October 2020. Globally, technology stocks were under pressure after Chinese regulators fined both Alibaba and Tencent for past transactions. Reuters reported that China’s State Administration for Market Regulation fined the two tech giants for not properly reporting past deals, indicating how fragile investor mood remains towards the sector despite signs of easing regulatory headwinds.

The latest penalties imposed on Alibaba and Tencent followed fines on a live-streamer for tax evasion in February, while both Alibaba and Tencent were penalised for violations of antitrust rules in November...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.