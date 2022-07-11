MARKET WRAP: JSE tracks global peers weaker, while rand breaches R17/$

Investors continue to fret over prospects of global recession as interest rates continue to rise
When you see an ANC politician, run, they are not there to protect you
Police minister says attacks across townships in three provinces were not co-ordinated and not acts of terrorism
As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis
The buy-now-pay-later fintech company took a significant cut in valuation to raise funds for its US expansion
Treasury confident SA can avoid being placed on a list of countries that include Syria and Myanmar
The SA Citrus Growers Association vows to continue lobbying against the ‘restrictive legislation’
Speaker confirms president and prime minister to resign to pave way for unity government amid Sri Lanka’s worst crisis since independence
Unless the ICC introduces minimum rate fees, the Test format will be marginalised to the point of extinction outside the ‘big three’
Chef Besele Moses Moloi has been making major moves in the South African culinary scene
The JSE tracked global peers lower on Monday, while the rand breached the R17 per dollar level for the first time since October 2020.
Globally, technology stocks were under pressure after Chinese regulators fined both Alibaba and Tencent for past transactions. Reuters reported that China’s State Administration for Market Regulation fined the two tech giants for not properly reporting past deals, indicating how fragile investor mood remains towards the sector despite signs of easing regulatory headwinds.
The latest penalties imposed on Alibaba and Tencent followed fines on a live-streamer for tax evasion in February, while both Alibaba and Tencent were penalised for violations of antitrust rules in November...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARKET WRAP: JSE tracks global peers weaker, while rand breaches R17/$
Risks have shifted from inflation to global economic growth, while the recent uptick in China’s Covid-19 cases has added to concerns
The JSE tracked global peers lower on Monday, while the rand breached the R17 per dollar level for the first time since October 2020. Globally, technology stocks were under pressure after Chinese regulators fined both Alibaba and Tencent for past transactions. Reuters reported that China’s State Administration for Market Regulation fined the two tech giants for not properly reporting past deals, indicating how fragile investor mood remains towards the sector despite signs of easing regulatory headwinds.
The latest penalties imposed on Alibaba and Tencent followed fines on a live-streamer for tax evasion in February, while both Alibaba and Tencent were penalised for violations of antitrust rules in November...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.