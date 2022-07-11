×

JSE faces Asian markets pressure on Monday after China fines Tencent

Both Tencent and Alibaba have been hit with fines by Chinese regulators, putting pressure on tech shares

11 July 2022 - 07:02 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
The JSE faces the prospect of some significant Asian market pressure on Monday morning, with sentiment under strain after Chinese regulators fined both Alibaba and Tencent for past transactions.

Reuters reported that China’s State Administration for Market Regulation fined the two tech giants for not properly reporting past deals, indicating how fragile investor mood remains towards the sector despite signs of easing regulatory headwinds.

Tencent was down almost 3% in early trade, while Alibaba had lost almost 6% and the Hang Seng was down 2.74%. The Shanghai Composite had lost 1.74%, while Japan's Nikkei was up 1.23%.

Covid-19 numbers in China are also ticking higher again and on Sunday, Shanghai reported the first case of the highly contagious BA.5 sub-variant, said SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes in a note.

“The latter is creating some negative chop at the open, with China beta getting slightly tarnished but no worse for the wear as investors could be increasingly desensitised to Omicron risk in China,” he said.

Gold was flat at $1,741.40/oz while platinum had fallen 1.11% to $889. Brent crude was 2.43% higher at $106.50 a barrel.

The rand was 0.45% weaker at R16.95/$, and last traded at R17/$ in 2020.

The local corporate and economic calendars are bare on Monday, while stage 4 load-shedding continues.

International focus is on US inflation data this week, while second quarter earnings reports from major firms are also due.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MARKET WRAP: Rand languishes around 21-month low as euro falls to $1

Dollar is gaining support from global recession fears and expectations the Fed will stick to its aggressive monetary tightening cycle
Markets
2 days ago

Global shares struggle to make gains after Abe shooting

The shooting of Japan’s former prime minister caused a pullback in Asian shares, while investors waited for key US jobs data later in the session
Markets
2 days ago

Gold edges higher but on track for weekly loss

Spot gold inches up 0.1% as dollar steadies near its highest level since 2002
Markets
3 days ago
