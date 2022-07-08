×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

MARKET WRAP: Rand languishes around 21-month low as euro falls to $1

Dollar is gaining support from global recession fears and expectations the Fed will stick to its aggressive monetary tightening cycle

BL Premium
08 July 2022 - 20:09 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand remained under pressure on Friday, ending the week softer as sentiment remained fragile.

The local currency has posted losses three out of five days, bringing the week’s losses to 3.4%, as the dollar “continues to find strong support from both global recession fears and expectations for the Fed to stick to its aggressively front-loaded monetary tightening cycle,” said Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.