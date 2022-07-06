Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE rebound likely to be short-lived Analysts warn that risks and volatility remain high, while investors await the minutes of the most recent Federal Open Market Committee meeting B L Premium

The JSE rebounded on Wednesday, joining firmer European markets, but analysts warned that the reprieve may be short-lived as risks and volatility remain high.

Markets are now awaiting the release of the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s federal open market committee (FOMC) its June 14-15 meeting at 8pm local time...