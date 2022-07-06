Markets Local bond yields spike as inflation stokes recession fears Benchmark government bond yield reaches 10.8% for the first time since Zuma fired Nene B L Premium

The hammering of the local fixed-income market continued on Wednesday as global investors rushed to the perceived safety of gold, the dollar and US treasuries as fears of a global recession gained momentum.

Yields on the country’s 10-year bonds, which move inversely to the price, rose to their highest since April 2020, soon after the world was plunged into the Covid-19 pandemic. In intraday trade the yield on the R2030 benchmark government bond reached 10.8%...