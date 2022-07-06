×

Markets

JSE to contend with weaker Asian markets on Wednesday amid recession fears

US markets staged a late rally, while Asian markets are trending weaker amid jitters over the global outlook

06 July 2022 - 07:20 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
The JSE, which lost 3% on Tuesday, faces Asian market pressure on Wednesday morning, with reality setting in about the severe threats to the globe’s economic outlook.

The concern the world is heading towards stagflation and substantially reduced demand helped prompt an almost 8% fall in oil prices on Tuesday, with analysts noting that worry about Europe is particularly acute, given surging energy prices, which have supported the dollar.

Gas prices ran against the grain, surging to a four-month high in Europe as oil workers in Norway pursue a wage-related strike, said National Australia Bank economist Taylor Nugent.

While three gas fields have been shut in strikes that began on Monday evening, there are plans to shut more, he said, with the energy crisis overlay explaining the more bearish tone evident in Europe.

Locally, there was some good news on Tuesday after the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) accepted a 7% wage deal from Eskom, which should help with an energy crunch that resulted in stage 6 load-shedding for the first time since 2019.

Stage 5 load-shedding is expected to be implemented on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, and Eskom’s schedule is likely to be in focus, given the bare corporate and economic calendars.

In morning trade the Hang Seng was down 1.55%, the Shanghai Composite 1.34% and Japan’s Nikkei 1.2%.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via the Naspers stable, fell 1.15%.

Gold was up 0.3% to $1,769.35/oz, after losing 2.36% on Tuesday, while platinum was 0.4% lower at $862.50, having lost 2.4% on Tuesday.

The rand was flat at R16.53/$, after slipping 1.16% in the previous session.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Gold inches up as lower yields offset dollar strength

Retracing US returns allow the potential for the bullion to rise over the near term, analyst says
Markets
2 days ago

Record-high exports help Indonesia to boost its resilience

Country appears to be weathering economic conditions better than the others in the “Fragile Five”
World
1 day ago

Regulators sharpen BEE focus but set a clear route, says law firm HSF

Competition bodies plan to set clear goals as  regulatory landscape becomes more complex
National
2 days ago
