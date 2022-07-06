Markets JSE firmer, but risks and volatility remain ‘Volatility is expected to continue, especially given today’s US data releases,’ says Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley B L Premium

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, along with its global peers, as stocks staged a rebound after Tuesday’s sell-off, which was sparked by the fear of a global recession.

Concern that the world is heading towards stagflation resulted in the all share dropping 3% in the previous session, with its European counterparts falling more than 2%...