×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

JSE firmer, but risks and volatility remain

‘Volatility is expected to continue, especially given today’s US data releases,’ says Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley

BL Premium
06 July 2022 - 11:17 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, along with its global peers, as stocks staged a rebound after Tuesday’s sell-off, which was sparked by the fear of a global recession.

Concern that the world is heading towards stagflation resulted in the all share dropping 3% in the previous session, with its European counterparts falling more than 2%...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now