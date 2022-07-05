Markets Rand hits weakest level since October 2020 as dollar goes on the rampage B L Premium

The rand fell to its lowest level against the dollar since October 2020 on Tuesday on weaker commodity prices, higher inflation and fears of a possible global recession.

Reaching a worst level of R16.60/$ as load-shedding continues to hammer the SA economy, the local currency fell the most in about three weeks, down 1.5%...