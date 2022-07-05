×

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE slumps as recession fears back in the spotlight

Stocks surrender all of Monday’s gains and more as US returns after July 4 holiday, while oil prices pull back from recent highs

05 July 2022 - 19:11 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE tracked European and US markets on Tuesday, surrendering all of the previous session’s gains and more as concerns about global recession weighed on investor sentiment.

Having gained 2% on Monday, the all share lost as much as 3.4% in intraday trade as the sell-off gathered momentum when US markets resumed trade after the July 4 holiday weekend...

