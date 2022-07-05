Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE slumps as recession fears back in the spotlight Stocks surrender all of Monday’s gains and more as US returns after July 4 holiday, while oil prices pull back from recent highs B L Premium

The JSE tracked European and US markets on Tuesday, surrendering all of the previous session’s gains and more as concerns about global recession weighed on investor sentiment.

Having gained 2% on Monday, the all share lost as much as 3.4% in intraday trade as the sell-off gathered momentum when US markets resumed trade after the July 4 holiday weekend...