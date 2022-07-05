Market data — July 5 2022

Almost all currencies are weaker against the greenback amid fears of a global recession
The digital tools that opened up the world in fundamental ways can be used to police us
Agents in the Principal Agent Network surveilled civil society and monitored ANC events
ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe and President Cyril Ramaphosa have previously defended cadre deployment
The greenhouse gases amounted to just more than 1.77-million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent
Business Day TV talks to Mike Mabasa, CEO of Naamsa
Plan under consideration would put some lithium chemicals in top category of reproductive toxins
Ankara lifted its veto on the Nordic membership bids last week after assurances that both countries would do more to fight terrorism
Serbian top seed fights back against Italian after being outplayed for two sets
The high performance sedan retains all the Subaru hallmarks and a new engine in a package that looks more suave
Bonds
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.