×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Recession fears drag oil prices down

Benchmarks on track for third weekly losses amid uncertainty over Opec+ policy later in year

01 July 2022 - 07:35 Stephanie Kelly and Yuka Obayashi
Picture: 123RF/PAN DENIM
Picture: 123RF/PAN DENIM

Tokyo — Oil prices eased on Friday as lingering fears of a recession demand weighed on sentiment, putting the benchmarks on track for their third straight weekly losses.

Brent crude futures were down 20c, or 0.2%, at $108.83 a barrel by 4.28am GMT, giving up earlier gains of more than $1.

WTI crude futures for August delivery slid 37c, or 0.4%, to $105.39 a barrel, also surrendering an early gain of nearly $1.

Both contracts fell about 3% on Thursday.

“Earlier in the session, the market took a breather from Thursday’s sell-off as Opec+ gave no surprise, saying it would stick to its planned oil output hikes in August,” said Tsuyoshi Ueno, senior economist at NLI Research Institute.

“But uncertainty over Opec+ policy in and after September and fears that the aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve would lead to a US recession and hamper fuel demand dampened sentiment,” he said.

On Thursday, the Opec+ group of producers, including Russia, agreed to stick to its output strategy after two days of meetings. However, the producer club avoided discussing policy from September onwards.

Previously, Opec+ decided to increase output each month by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July and August, up from a previous plan to add 432,000 bpd per month.

US President Joe Biden will make a three-stop trip to the Middle East in mid-July that includes a visit to Saudi Arabia, pushing energy policy into the spotlight as the US and other countries face soaring fuel prices that are driving up inflation.

Biden said on Thursday he would not directly press Saudi Arabia to increase oil output to curb soaring prices when he sees the Saudi king and crown prince during a visit this month.

“All eyes are on whether or not Saudi Arabia or any other Middle Eastern oil producers would bolster output to respond the US request,” Ueno said.

Elsewhere, 74 Norwegian offshore oil workers at Equinor's Gudrun, Oseberg South and Oseberg East platforms will go on strike from July 5, the Lederne trade union said on Thursday, likely shutting about 4% of Norway’s oil production.

Oil prices are expected to stay above $100 a barrel this year as Europe and other regions struggle to wean themselves off Russian supply, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, though economic risks could slow the climb.

Reuters

What the world needs to know about China’s outsize role in electric car future

Henry Sanderson is one of the world’s leading experts on the geopolitics of electric vehicles and low carbon power. He told Jeremy Goldkorn all about ...
Features
2 days ago

How much longer can hauliers keep it up?

SA’s logistics sector has outperformed the overall market so far this year. But with GDP slowing and fuel prices rising, don’t hold your breath for ...
Money & Investing
1 day ago

Oil trades sideways amid supply and demand uncertainty

Brent crude futures rise as Opec+ still expected to boost output from month
Markets
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Global markets in the red as recession fears mount
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends the month on a sour note
Markets
3.
Q&A: In a period of heightened market volatility, ...
Markets
4.
Gold faces a dim quarter as dollar shines
Markets
5.
Oil prices continue rising as supply remains tight
Markets

Related Articles

Oil prices continue rising as supply remains tight

Markets

Supply concerns lift oil prices despite US fuel stocks build

Markets

Asian stocks fall amid recession, inflation and high oil prices

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.