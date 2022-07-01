MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE weaker as investors mull myriad global concerns
The rand weakness is also due to the Eskom problems adding fuel to the fire, an analyst says
01 July 2022 - 19:17
The rand traded at levels last seen in October 2020 on Friday, while the JSE weakened for a third session running as markets began the new month on the back foot.
As has been the theme of late, markets focused on surging inflation, rate hikes and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — all of which have helped fuel fears of a global recession...
