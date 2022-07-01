JSE facing lower Asian markets at start of second half of 2022
Bank of Japan is maintaining lower interest rates while SA has followed the US and hiked rates to battle higher inflation
01 July 2022 - 07:40
The JSE will start the second half of 2022 with Asian markets lower as investors digested economic data from China and Japan after it showed earlier gains.
The Caixin China manufacturing PMI grew for the first time in three months, but investors are treading lightly amid fears of a global recession if the People’s Bank of China, China’s central bank, tightens monetary policy...
