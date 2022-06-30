×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Market data — June 30 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

30 June 2022 - 21:26
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

MARKET WRAP: JSE ends the month on a sour note

Thursday’s losses take the bourse’s decline to 8.14% for the month and 10.16% so far this year as investors fret about recession
Markets
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Global markets in the red as recession fears mount
Markets
2.
JSE slips as investors worry about hawkish ...
Markets
3.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Thursday as ...
Markets
4.
Oil prices ease after Opec+ sticks to output ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker as central bankers remain ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.