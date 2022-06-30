×

Markets

JSE slips as investors worry about hawkish comments by central banks

Jerome Powell continued his tough talk on inflation in the US, which is at its highest level in more than 40 years

30 June 2022 - 10:48 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, along with its global peers, as investors digested hawkish commentary from central bankers.

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell vowed that policymakers would not allow inflation to take hold of the US economy over the longer term...

