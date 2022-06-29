Markets JSE slips on renewed fretting about a poor economic outlook The US Federal Reserve has played down the risk that the US economy will tip into a recession B L Premium

The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning, along with its global peers, on renewed worries about a gloomy economic outlook.

Weak US consumer confidence weighed on Wall Street overnight. A report showed Americans growing more downbeat about prospects for the economy. Those concerns overshadowed China’s surprise move on Tuesday to reduce quarantine times for inbound travellers, which had lifted markets in hopes of a shift away from the Covid-19-Zero policy...