×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Global shares firmer after China eases some Covid restrictions

The easing of travel restrictions and reopening of major cities in the world’s number two economy is expected to boost optimism

28 June 2022 - 11:47 Samuel Indyk
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

London — Global shares moved into positive territory on Tuesday while oil prices firmed after China’s decision to ease some quarantine requirements for international arrivals that raised the hope for stronger growth and a revival in demand for commodities.

China slashed the quarantine time for inbound travellers by half in a major easing of one of the world’s strictest Covid-19 curbs, which have deterred travel in and out of the country since 2020.

Asian shares rose after the announcement and European stocks opened firmly in the green, which sent the MSCI’s benchmark for global stocks into positive territory and on track for its fourth consecutive daily gain.

China’s strict zero-Covid regulations have been a drag on activity in the world’s number two economy, but an easing of travel restrictions and reopening of major cities from lockdowns boost optimism that growth can get back on track.

“This is a good step forward,” said Hani Redha, multi-asset portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments.

“It’s not enough to lead to a very robust recovery, but it’s definitely going to be positive incrementally.”

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares rose 0.3%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng reversed earlier losses to rise 0.7% and China’s CSI 300 Index gained over 1%. China’s tourism stocks gained more than 5.5%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.6%, boosted by oil and gas and mining stocks but the outlook for developed market stocks remains challenging as central banks attempt to balance stubbornly high inflation with slowing growth.

“Equity markets will not be out of the woods until central banks shift their rhetoric to a less hawkish stance,” said Salman Baig, portfolio manager, cross asset solutions, at Unigestion

“Unfortunately for many investors, such a pivot will likely not happen until after the economy has slowed down sufficiently to bring inflation on a sustainably downward path.”

The European Central Bank’s (ECB) forum on central banking in Sintra continued on Tuesday with a focus on a speech from ECB President Christine Lagarde.

Lagarde said the ECB will move gradually when it begins raising rates but with the option to act decisively on any deterioration in medium-term inflation, especially if there are signs of a de-anchoring of inflation expectations.

Eurozone government bond yields held near their highs after Lagarde’s comments, with Germany’s 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, up eight basis points at 1.63%.

The euro was little changed against the dollar after Lagarde's initial comments, while China’s offshore yuan rose 0.1% after Beijing’s measures to ease travel restrictions.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was little changed at 103.97.

Oil prices swung higher after China eased quarantine rules, with focus already on tight supply as Group of Seven (G7) leaders agreed to study placing price caps on imports of Russian oil and gas.

US crude rose 1.41% to $111.08 a barrel. Brent crude jumped 1.3% to $116.59 a barrel.

“A seam of tight supply news bolstered the [oil] market,” said analysts at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “Political unrest might curtail supply from a couple of second-tier producers, Ecuador and Libya. And then there’s the G7’s proposed price cap on Russian oil.”

Gold was 0.2% higher with the spot price trading at $1,827/oz.

Bitcoin rose 0.8%, trading at $20,870 after falling as low as $17,588.88 earlier in June.

Reuters

Asian shares move up as China cuts quarantine period

Hang Seng index reverses losses and jumps in afternoon trades
Markets
3 hours ago

Oil extends gains for a third day

Tight crude supply news continues to bolster the market
Markets
5 hours ago

Gold holds steady as traders look for catalysts

G7's confirmation of Russian gold ban turns out to be a non-event
Markets
5 hours ago

World shares extend their bounce on improved sentiment

Strong early gains in Europe and a rally across Asian markets after China further eased Covid-19 restrictions are buoying sentiment
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Naspers helps power JSE’s 2% recovery
Markets
2.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Tuesday as ...
Markets
3.
Oil extends gains for a third day
Markets
4.
Gold holds steady as traders look for catalysts
Markets
5.
Market data — June 27 2022
Markets

Related Articles

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Tuesday as investors await fresh catalyst

Markets

MARKET WRAP: Naspers helps power JSE’s 2% recovery

Markets

JSE to open to buoyant sentiment on Monday after US rebound

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.