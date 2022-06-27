MARKET WRAP: Naspers helps power JSE’s 2% recovery
Shares in the market heavyweight rocket after it announces an open-ended buyback process
27 June 2022 - 18:51
The JSE extended the previous session’s gains on Monday, lifted by heavyweight Naspers, while global markets had a mixed start to the week as Friday’s rally ran out of steam.
Shares in Naspers, Africa’s largest listed investment group, rocketed after it announced an open-ended buyback process aimed at tackling its discount, fuelled by the steady sale of shares in Chinese media giant Tencent...
