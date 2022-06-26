×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Market data — June 26 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

26 June 2022 - 22:11
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

MARKET WRAP: JSE recoups some ground after dropping to lowest level since October

The JSE followed international markets higher, ending a two-day losing streak
Markets
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE recoups some ground after ...
Markets
2.
Oil heads for second weekly drop on global ...
Markets
3.
Oil rises as EU plans embargo on Russian oil
Markets
4.
Global shares mixed amid worry about slowing ...
Markets
5.
JSE may get lift from easing US-China trade ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil heads for second weekly drop on global recession fears

Markets

World markets look set for first weekly gain in a month

Markets

Asian stocks rise as commodity prices ease

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.