×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Oil trades sideways amid supply and demand uncertainty

Brent crude futures rise as Opec+ still expected to boost output from month

24 June 2022 - 07:50 Jeslyn Lerh and Laura Sanicola
Picture: 123RF/PAN DENIM
Picture: 123RF/PAN DENIM

Singapore — Oil prices traded sideways on Friday after briefly rising nearly $1 per barrel, as the market balanced fears of slower demand from cooling US economic activity with supply uncertainty.

Brent crude futures were trading down 5c, or 0.1%, at $110.00 a barrel by 3.10am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 19c, or 0.2%, at $104.46 a barrel. Prices fell about 1.5% in the previous session.

Crude futures slipped back into sell mode after US manufacturing and services PMIs came in well below expectations, along with a downswing in Germany’s manufacturing data, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

“Under these conditions, higher crude oil prices will become super sensitive to any perceived or otherwise increased supply inputs,” Innes said, noting signs of Russian crude hitting the oil complex and mounting pressure on Opec to boost output.

Opec and allied producing countries including Russia are likely to stick to a plan for accelerated output increases in August in hopes of easing crude prices and inflation as US President Joe Biden plans to visit Saudi Arabia, sources said.

The group known as Opec+ agreed at its last meeting on June 2 to boost output by 648,000 barrels a day in July, or 7% of global demand, and by the same amount in August, up from the initial plan to add 432,000 barrels per day a month over three months until September.

However, the group has struggled to hit the monthly increase targets due to underinvestment in oilfields by some Opec members and, more recently, losses in Russian output.

Official weekly estimates for US oil inventories were scheduled to be released on Thursday but technical problems will delay those figures until next week, the US Energy Information Administration said, without giving a specific timeline.

Reuters

Oil falls to $110 a barrel on action by Joe Biden

Biden is expected to ask Congress to approve a three-month suspension of an 18.4c per gallon federal tax on petrol
Markets
1 day ago

Putin says Russia is rerouting oil and trade to Brics states

Russia's leader tells Brics business forum that Moscow is developing alternative mechanisms for international financial settlements with its Brics ...
World
1 day ago

Sustainable aviation fuels ‘a business opportunity that must be speeded up’

Airlines warn companies to speed up development saying others will do it if the oil industry does not
Companies
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as Powell talks jobs
Markets
2.
WATCH: Opportunities to watch for in the bond ...
Markets
3.
Global markets slump as recession fears mount
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE follows European markets firmer ...
Markets
5.
Brent jumps above $120 a barrel as Saudi Arabia ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil dips as Biden aims to cut US fuel costs

Markets

Oil falls as traders mull risk of recession

Markets

Explainer: the global oil-refining crunch

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.