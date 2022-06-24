Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE recoups some ground after dropping to lowest level since October The JSE followed international markets higher, ending a two-day losing streak B L Premium

The JSE ended firmer on Friday, largely in line with global markets, snapping a two-day losing streak that pushed the all-share index to its lowest point since October.

Like its foreign counterparts, the SA share market has had a torrid second quarter, marred by concerns about rampant inflation in the global economy and the subsequent aggressive increases in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve...