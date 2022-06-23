JSE falls after Jerome Powell warns of recession
The US Fed chair says future rate hikes will be data-driven, with the size determined from meeting to meeting
23 June 2022 - 11:27
The JSE was down on Thursday morning, tracking weaker European peers after the Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that steep interest-rate hikes could tip the US economy into recession.
In his opening remarks before the Senate banking committee on Wednesday, Powell said that officials “anticipate that ongoing rate increases will be appropriate” to cool the hottest price pressures in 40 years. He, however, acknowledged a soft landing would prove “very challenging”. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now