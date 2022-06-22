Markets JSE falls as recession fears weigh on markets again Market gains disappeared in a cloud of smoke on Wednesday morning, with no real reason, one analyst said B L Premium

The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning, along with its global peers, as the optimism that sparked a bounce in the stock market at the beginning of the week evaporated.

Growing fears that the economy will tip into a recession have recently weighed on stocks. Last week, the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates three quarters of a percentage point, the central bank’s largest rate increase since 1994...