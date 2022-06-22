×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

JSE faces lower Asian markets despite Wall Street rally

22 June 2022 - 07:17 Nico Gous
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The JSE is battling Asian markets, which are trading lower on Wednesday, despite the rally on Wall Street, amid worry about lower interest rates and high inflation in the region.

The yen was the lowest against the dollar in 24 years as the gap in interest rates between Japan and the US persists, with the Bank of Japan maintaining lower interest rates while other countries, including SA, followed the US and hiked interest rates.

World markets will watch Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress on Wednesday and Thursday and UK consumer price inflation data for May. Bank of England (BoE) chief economist Huw Pill said on Tuesday that the central bank would raise interest rates further if necessary to fight inflation.

“Recall the big deal with US CPI [consumer price index] was not the headline. It was the fact that every category rose. So, for May’s data, second-round effects is where to look for the BoE hawks,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said in a note.

Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.10%, the Shanghai composite 0.33% and the Hang Seng 1.24%.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, is 1.26% lower.

Local investors will be fixed to their screens at 10am when the CPI for May is released. It is expected to breach the 6% upper limit of the SA Reserve Bank’s target band. If it does, it will be the highest CPI since March 2017.

Annual CPI remained unchanged in April at 5.9%, marking the 12th consecutive month in which annual inflation had been higher than the midpoint of the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target range.

Most of the recent pressure on inflation has been from food and fuel prices, worsened by the war in Ukraine, core inflation and price pressures in the services sectors building up as SA recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

After the Bank’s 50 basis point (bp) rate hike in May, which was the largest increase since 2016, the May inflation data could show if the 50bp hike will become a trend.

Gold was down 0.36% to $1,826.25/oz, platinum 0.49% to $937.27 and Brent crude 3.13% to $111.02 a barrel.

The rand fell against the dollar at R15.97.

gousn@businesslive.co.za

MARKET WRAP: JSE follows European markets firmer after last week’s sell-off

Trading was thin with US markets closed for a holiday, while economic concerns still weigh globally
Markets
1 day ago

Global stocks firm, but mood remains cautious

Analysts expect the bounceback so far this week to be short-lived as markets remain focused on interest rates and the ris of recession
Markets
19 hours ago

JSE rises as sentiment recovers a little from last week’s sell-off

US markets had registered gains late on Friday, with stocks recovering from a tough week sparked by recession fears
Markets
1 day ago

Brait ready to list Premier but is waiting for markets to calm

No rush to enter turbulent equity markets, says Ethos Capital
Companies
18 hours ago

Asian shares edge up as markets take stock after sell-off

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares rise in early trading
Markets
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE follows European markets firmer ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE steadies again, but risks remain
Markets
3.
Crude firms on strong demand and persistent tight ...
Markets
4.
Market data — June 21 2022
Markets
5.
WATCH: Rand continues to strengthen
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: How attractive is SA as an investment destination?

Economy

Crypto lender Babel reaches deal on distressed debt repayments

News

STUART THEOBALD: ESG deprives emerging and frontier markets of investment

Opinion / Columnists

Oil rallies with market cautious over tight supply

Markets

Singapore plans to ease inflation pain

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.