MARKET WRAP: JSE steadies again, but risks remain
Investors shouldn't let the second straight day of gains mask the dark cloud of uncertainty over equities, analyst warns
21 June 2022 - 18:45
The JSE firmed in line with its global peers on Tuesday as stocks continued to recover from last week’s sell-off, though sentiment remains cautious in light of further rate hikes and possible recession.
Expectations of much higher interest rates and worsening economic conditions prompted the global sell-off as markets come to terms with central banks being willing to risk recession in their bid to tame rampant inflation...
