MARKET WRAP: JSE steadies again, but risks remain Investors shouldn't let the second straight day of gains mask the dark cloud of uncertainty over equities, analyst warns

The JSE firmed in line with its global peers on Tuesday as stocks continued to recover from last week’s sell-off, though sentiment remains cautious in light of further rate hikes and possible recession.

Expectations of much higher interest rates and worsening economic conditions prompted the global sell-off as markets come to terms with central banks being willing to risk recession in their bid to tame rampant inflation...