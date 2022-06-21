Market data — June 21 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Young people must be at the centre of the post Covid-19 recovery plans, not just in theory but in practice
Business Day TV talks to Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association
The two have taken each other on before for key positions in the party’s provincial structures
Displaying nonfungible tokens, profiting from the short video platform and earning direct revenue are all on the horizon, says CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Business Day TV speaks to JSE director of capital markets Valdene Reddy
Nowhere in SA law is it suggested that the objective of the the Financial Sector Conduct Authority is to promote or support BBBEE transformation
Rudy Giuliani and former president's adviser tried to overturn election results and Trump supporters harassed officials
Players will get R30,000 for finishing in fourth place, R40,000 for third, R55,000 for second and R400,000 each if SA win the tournament
In a world that can be blasé about people’s identities, it is important to be vigilant about affirming them.
Bonds
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.