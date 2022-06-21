JSE firmer as global peers recover
Citadel Global director Bianca Botes says investors are still focused on global inflation and interest rates
21 June 2022 - 10:15
The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, along with its global peers, as global stocks recovered amid slightly steadier investor sentiment than last week.
The expectation of much higher interest rates in the future and even more difficult economic conditions prompted the sell-off, with investors now having to come to terms with central banks that are willing to risk recession to get on top of inflation...
