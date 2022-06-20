Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE follows European markets firmer after last week’s sell-off Trading was thin, with US markets closed for a holiday, while economic concerns still weigh globally B L Premium

The JSE tracked firmer European markets on Monday, with trading conditions thin due to US markets being closed for a holiday.

The local bourse lifted in broad-based gains, though caution remains in global markets as investors mulled last week’s brutal sell-off which was sparked by recession fears...