MARKET WRAP: JSE follows European markets firmer after last week’s sell-off
Trading was thin, with US markets closed for a holiday, while economic concerns still weigh globally
20 June 2022 - 18:23
The JSE tracked firmer European markets on Monday, with trading conditions thin due to US markets being closed for a holiday.
The local bourse lifted in broad-based gains, though caution remains in global markets as investors mulled last week’s brutal sell-off which was sparked by recession fears...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now