×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

JSE rises as sentiment recovers a little from last week’s sell-off

BL Premium
20 June 2022 - 11:49 Karl Gernetzky

The JSE lifted in broad-based gains on Monday morning, although global sentiment was mixed as investors mulled last week’s brutal sell-off, which was sparked by recession fears.

US markets had shown some recovery late on Friday, but still had their worst week since 2020, which followed a 75-basis-point interest-rate hike from the US Federal Reserve, the largest since 1994...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now