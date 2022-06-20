Markets JSE rises as sentiment recovers a little from last week’s sell-off B L Premium

The JSE lifted in broad-based gains on Monday morning, although global sentiment was mixed as investors mulled last week’s brutal sell-off, which was sparked by recession fears.

US markets had shown some recovery late on Friday, but still had their worst week since 2020, which followed a 75-basis-point interest-rate hike from the US Federal Reserve, the largest since 1994...