Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE falls the most in more than a month on global recession fears The JSE's All-Share index fell more than 3%, playing catch up after Thursday's public holiday B L Premium

The JSE fell the most in more than a month on Friday, as it played catch up after Thursday’s sell-off in world stocks fuelled by fears of a downturn in the global economy as central banks move aggressively to tame rising inflation.

The JSE’s all-share index fell more than 3%, taking the week’s losses to 3.56%, with moves “exaggerated given the shortened week locally, with liquidity limited as a lot of investors are taking an extended long weekend,” said RMB fixed income sales specialist Michelle Wohlberg. ..