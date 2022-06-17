MARKET WRAP: JSE falls the most in more than a month on global recession fears
The JSE's All-Share index fell more than 3%, playing catch up after Thursday's public holiday
17 June 2022 - 18:37
The JSE fell the most in more than a month on Friday, as it played catch up after Thursday’s sell-off in world stocks fuelled by fears of a downturn in the global economy as central banks move aggressively to tame rising inflation.
The JSE’s all-share index fell more than 3%, taking the week’s losses to 3.56%, with moves “exaggerated given the shortened week locally, with liquidity limited as a lot of investors are taking an extended long weekend,” said RMB fixed income sales specialist Michelle Wohlberg. ..
