×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Oil recovers as supplies tighten and summer demand peaks

16 June 2022 - 09:53 Florence Tan
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Oil prices recovered on Thursday from a steep drop in the previous session, supported by tight oil supply and peak summer consumption, after a US rate hike sparked fears of slower economic growth and less fuel demand.

Brent crude futures rose 77c, or 0.7%, to $119.28 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed to $116.33 a barrel, up $1.02, or 0.9%.

Prices slipped more than 2% overnight after the Federal Reserve raised interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, the biggest hike since 1994.

The dollar index retreated from a 20-year high, easing downward pressure on oil prices. A stronger greenback makes US dollar-priced oil more expensive for holders of other currencies, curtailing demand.

Investors remained focused on tight supplies and robust demand as Western sanctions restricted access to Russian oil.

“It was overall a volatile session across almost all markets yesterday,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Singapore’s OCBC bank.

“Tight fundamentals suggest any dips in oil prices are likely to be short-lived, or shallow, or possibly both.”

Optimism that China’s oil demand will rebound as it eases Covid-19 restrictions also supported the price outlook.

“A rebound in China demand sentiment, and expected seasonal ramp-up in OECD [Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development] oil demand into August leaves price risk to the upside through 3Q 2022,” said Baden Moore, head of commodities research at the National Australia Bank.

US crude production, which has been largely stagnant over the last few months, edged up 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) last week to 12-million bpd, its highest level since April 2020, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed.

US crude stocks and distillate inventories rose while gasoline inventories fell in the week through June 10, the EIA said. 

Reuters

Gold slips as dollar claws back ground after US rates hike

Prices have been stuck in a narrow range amid economic volatility
Markets
2 hours ago

Asian shares tumble after US revs up rates

The Federal Reserve approved its biggest interest rate hike since 1994
Markets
2 hours ago

WATCH: JSE’s performance amid market volatility

Business Day TV speaks to Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage about why SA is weathering the storm
Markets
2 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: ECB pledge settles nerves

Markets take heart from European Central Bank’s commitment to reduce the effect of interest rates rising more steeply in some of its member countries ...
Markets
17 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: ECB pledge settles nerves
Markets
2.
Gold slips as dollar claws back ground after US ...
Markets
3.
Asian shares tumble after US revs up rates
Markets
4.
Market data — June 14 2022
Markets
5.
Oil recovers as supplies tighten and summer ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil agency predicts big rise in demand in 2023

Markets

Biden to visit Saudi Arabia as soaring fuel prices overtake ‘pariah’ strategy

News

Oil hits $120 a barrel after Saudis raise prices

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.