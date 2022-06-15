MARKET WRAP: ECB pledge settles nerves
Markets take heart from European Central Bank’s commitment to reduce the effect of interest rates rising more steeply in some of its member countries than others
15 June 2022 - 18:42
The JSE tracked firmer US and European markets higher on Wednesday after the European Central Bank (ECB) pledged to tackle surging borrowing costs in weaker eurozone economies.
Investors were also keeping a close eye on the US Federal Reserve, whose rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee is scheduled announce the outcome of its latest meeting at 8pm. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now