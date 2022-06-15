Markets MARKET WRAP: ECB pledge settles nerves Markets take heart from European Central Bank’s commitment to reduce the effect of interest rates rising more steeply in some of its member countries than others B L Premium

The JSE tracked firmer US and European markets higher on Wednesday after the European Central Bank (ECB) pledged to tackle surging borrowing costs in weaker eurozone economies.

Investors were also keeping a close eye on the US Federal Reserve, whose rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee is scheduled announce the outcome of its latest meeting at 8pm. ..