JSE treads water ahead of US Fed's rate decision The Fed is expected to raise interest rates 75 basis points

The JSE was little changed on Wednesday morning, while its global peers were mixed, as volatility continued to grip the markets on concern the US Federal Reserve’s aggressive stance to fight high inflation would push the US into recession.

The Fed is expected to raise interest rates 75 basis points as it concludes its federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday evening, following last week’s shocking inflation numbers that sent the market into a tailspin...