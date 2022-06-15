Markets JSE faces mixed Asian markets as China data beats expectations Despite signs of China’s economic recovery, weak consumption and new Covid-19 lockdowns remain a challenge B L Premium

The JSE is facing mixed Asian markets and market pressure from the US overnight, as most markets mostly closed in the red.

China’s economy is showing signs of recovery after new data released on Wednesday showed production rose unexpectedly for May, but weak consumption and new Covid-19 lockdowns remain a challenge despite strong global demand...