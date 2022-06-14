×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Oil rises as tight supply outweighs recession and lockdown worries

The global oil supply squeeze has been worsened by a drop in exports from Libya and Russian sanctions

14 June 2022 - 11:23 Ahmad Ghaddar
An oil refinery is seen in this file photograph. Picture: REUTERS
An oil refinery is seen in this file photograph. Picture: REUTERS

London — Oil prices rose on Tuesday as tight global supply outweighed worries that fuel demand would be hit by a possible recession and fresh Covid-19 curbs in China.

Brent crude futures rose 88c, or 0.7%, to $123.15 a barrel at 8.24am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 88c, or 0.7% to $121.81 a barrel.

Tight supply has been aggravated by a drop in exports from Libya amid a political crisis that has hit output and ports.

Other Opec+ producers are struggling to meet their production quotas and Russia faces bans on its oil over the war in Ukraine.

“The continuing squeeze on refined products globally, as well as a lack of investment to bring online more supplies from Opec members or other sources, means lost Russian production is nowhere near being covered by global markets,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda, in a note.

UBS raised its Brent price forecast to $130 a barrel for end-September and to $125 for the subsequent three quarters, up from $115 previously.

“Low oil inventories, dwindling spare capacity, and the risk of supply growth lagging demand growth over the coming months have prompted us to raise our oil price forecast,” the bank said.

The market will be awaiting weekly US inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday and the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday for a view of how tight crude and fuel supply remain.

Six analysts polled by Reuters expect US crude inventories to have fallen by 1.2 -million barrels in the week to June 3, with gasoline stockpiles up by about 800,000 barrels and distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, unchanged.

On the demand side, China’s latest Covid-19 outbreak, traced to a bar in Beijing, has raised fears of a new phase of lockdowns just as restrictions in the country were being eased and fuel demand was expected to firm.

The Chinese capital’s most populous district, Chaoyang, kicked off a three-day mass-testing campaign among its roughly 3.5-million residents on Monday.

About 10,000 close contacts of the bar’s patrons have been identified, and their residential buildings put under lockdown. 

Looking ahead, oil prices may face pressure if the US Federal Reserve surprises markets with a higher-than-expected interest rate hike to tame inflation when it meets on June 14-15. 

Reuters

Oil falls amid surge in Covid-19 cases in Beijing

A flare-up in infections in Beijing has quelled the hope for a rapid pick-up in China’s fuel demand
Markets
1 day ago

Oil drops as Beijing battles ‘ferocious’ Covid-19 flare

Combined with interest rate hikes, the coronavirus outbreak has dampened hopes of increased Chinese demand
Markets
1 day ago

Oil slips lower as recession worries rise

Fuel demand may be hit by fresh Covid-19 curbs in China
Markets
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand breaches R16/$ as investors fret over ...
Markets
2.
JSE faces tumbling Asian markets on Tuesday as ...
Markets
3.
Global stocks eye fresh 2022 lows
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls to lowest in a month as ...
Markets
5.
US stocks close in bear market territory as ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.