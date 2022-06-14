×

Markets

JSE firmer as markets digest high US inflation

BL Premium
14 June 2022 - 11:09 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, with its global peers mixed as markets digested signs that US inflation might not have peaked, as previously thought.

After Friday’s worse-than-expected US inflation data, investors are awaiting the outcome of Wednesday’s federal open market committee meeting, at which the bank’s policy-setting committee is faced with the difficult tasking of reining in high inflation without tipping the economy into a recession...

