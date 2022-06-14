Markets JSE firmer as markets digest high US inflation B L Premium

The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, with its global peers mixed as markets digested signs that US inflation might not have peaked, as previously thought.

After Friday’s worse-than-expected US inflation data, investors are awaiting the outcome of Wednesday’s federal open market committee meeting, at which the bank’s policy-setting committee is faced with the difficult tasking of reining in high inflation without tipping the economy into a recession...