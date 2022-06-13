×

Markets

Oil drops as Beijing battles ‘ferocious’ Covid-19 flare

Combined with interest rate hikes, the coronavirus outbreak has dampened hopes of increased Chinese demand

13 June 2022 - 12:05 Alex Lawler
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

London — Oil dropped about $2 a barrel on Monday as a flare-up in Covid-19 cases in Beijing dented hopes of a Chinese demand rebound, while worries about more interest rate hikes to control rampant inflation added further pressure.

Beijing’s most populous district Chaoyang announced three rounds of mass testing to quell a “ferocious” Covid-19 outbreak that emerged last week. Mass testing would take place until Wednesday.

Brent crude was down $1.86, or 1.5%, to $120.15 at 9.07 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $2.15, or 1.8%, at $118.52.

“The present price fall is exacerbated by warnings of a ‘ferocious’ spread of the Covid-19 virus in Beijing by officials, casting doubt on immediate demand recovery,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

Concern about further rate hikes, heightened by Friday’s US inflation data showing the US consumer price index rose 8.6% last month, also pushed oil lower and weighed across financial markets.

The data put markets on alert that the Federal Reserve may tighten policy for too long and cause a sharp slowdown. The next Fed policy decision is on Wednesday.

Oil has surged in 2022 as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine compounded supply concerns and as oil demand recovered from Covid-19 lockdowns. Brent hit $139, the highest since 2008, in March, and both oil benchmarks rose more than 1% last week.

Supply remains tight, with Opec and its allies unable to deliver in full on pledged output increases, because of a lack of capacity in many producers, sanctions on Russia, and output in Libya roughly halved by unrest.

“The supply/demand dynamics remain supportive of prices,” said Jeffery Halley of brokerage Oanda, who sees an extended oil sell-off as unlikely “unless US markets move to price in a full-blown recession” and there are new lockdowns in China. 

Reuters

Millions face Covid-19 testing after outbreak traced to Beijing 24-hour bar

Authorities race to contain the outbreak linked to a bar known for cheap liquor and big crowds
World
5 hours ago

Rising demand drives record high US fuel prices

Petrol tops $5 a gallon as Biden accuses oil companies of exploiting high prices
News
22 hours ago

Oil on track for weekly gain on solid US demand

Brent is on track for a fourth consecutive weekly gain and WTI is set for a seventh straight weekly increase
Markets
3 days ago

Oil slides as new Covid lockdowns in China spark demand fears

WTI and Brent on track for weekly rise as demand for fuels rise in the US
Markets
3 days ago
