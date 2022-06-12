×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Market data — June 12 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

12 June 2022 - 21:41
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls after worse-than-expected ...
Markets
2.
PODCAST | Navigating volatility in global markets
Markets
3.
Oil on track for weekly gain on solid US demand
Markets
4.
Investment trends 2021: The biggest wild card is ...
Markets
5.
Global markets in buoyant mood after Fed decision
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.