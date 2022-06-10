MARKET WRAP: JSE falls after worse-than-expected US inflation report
US consumer inflation is at highest level since 1981, putting pressure on markets across the board
10 June 2022 - 18:32
The JSE weakened along with the US and European markets on Friday, while the rand fell the most in a month after US inflation data came in worse-than-expected.
The May consumer price index came in at its highest level since 1981, putting pressure on markets across the board. The report showed prices rising 8.6% year over year, and 6% for core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices. The market expectation was an increase of 8.3% for the main index and 5.9% for the core index...
