MARKET WRAP: JSE falls after worse-than-expected US inflation report US consumer inflation is at highest level since 1981, putting pressure on markets across the board

The JSE weakened along with the US and European markets on Friday, while the rand fell the most in a month after US inflation data came in worse-than-expected.

The May consumer price index came in at its highest level since 1981, putting pressure on markets across the board. The report showed prices rising 8.6% year over year, and 6% for core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices. The market expectation was an increase of 8.3% for the main index and 5.9% for the core index...