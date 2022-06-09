×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

New Covid lockdown in Shanghai push oil prices up

Peak northern hemisphere summer petrol demand in the US has continued to provide a floor to prices

09 June 2022 - 14:06 Noah Browning
An oil refinery is seen in this file photograph. Picture: REUTERS
An oil refinery is seen in this file photograph. Picture: REUTERS

London — Oil prices hovered near three-month highs on Thursday after parts of Shanghai imposed new Covid-19 lockdown measures although China’s stronger-than-expected exports in May offered a boost to the demand outlook.

Brent crude futures for August dipped 14c or 0.1% to $123.44 a barrel at 10.45am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude for July was at $121.88 a barrel, down 23c or 0.2%.

China’s May exports jumped 16.9% from a year earlier as easing Covid-19 curbs allowed some factories to restart, the fastest growth since January and more than double analysts’ expectations.

“Oil prices have remained flat, with the lockdown of the Minhang district in Shanghai spurring China Covid-19-zero part 2 fears, crimping demand in Asia today,” said Jeffrey Halley, Oanda’s senior market analyst for Asia Pacific.

“That said, it is indicative of how tight supplies are that oil has not retreated on that news today.”

Parts of Shanghai began imposing new lockdown restrictions on Thursday, with residents of Minhang district ordered to stay home for two days to control Covid-19 transmission risks.

“The export performance is impressive in the context of the country's multi-city lockdowns in the month,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said in a note.

Meanwhile, peak northern hemisphere summer petrol demand in the US continued to provide a floor to prices.

US petrol stocks unexpectedly dropped, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday, indicating resilience in demand for the motor fuel during the peak summer period despite sky-high pump prices.

“It’s hard to see significant downside in the coming months, with the gasoline market likely to only tighten further as we move deeper into driving season,” said ING's head of commodities research Warren Patterson. 

Reuters

European markets brace for ECB announcement

Stocks slide while Germany’s benchmarks bond yield hits an eight-year high as investors expect the ECB’s go-ahead for higher interest rates
Markets
3 hours ago

JSE slips as focus turns to ECB policy moves

When will net asset purchases officially end? How many rate hikes can we expect this year?
Markets
4 hours ago

Asian shares lose ground as focus is firmly on ECB

Investors are concerned about the outlook for more rate rises ahead of a the European Central Bank meeting later in the day
Markets
8 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE faces mostly weaker Asian markets on Thursday ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as stagflation hits the ...
Markets
3.
Gold hardly changed as traders await US jobs and ...
Markets
4.
JSE slips as focus turns to ECB policy moves
Markets
5.
PODCAST | Navigating volatility in global markets
Markets

Related Articles

Gold hardly changed as traders await US jobs and inflation data

Markets

Oil holds firm near 13-week highs, but new lockdowns cap gains

Markets

JSE faces mostly weaker Asian markets on Thursday ahead of ECB decision

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.