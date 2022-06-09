MARKET WRAP: JSE falls victim to ECB
European central bank to end its stimulus programme as expected while outlining a series of rate hikes, starting in July
09 June 2022 - 19:30
The JSE tracked weaker European markets on Thursday after the European Central Bank announced a long-awaited interest rate hike and drew the curtains on its stimulus programme.
The ECB’s Governing Council said it intends to raise key interest rates by 25 basis points at its next meeting, in July, and also downgraded its economic growth forecasts for the eurozone...
